Kerala High Court sentences accused in gang rape case to 30 years’ life imprisonment

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court sentenced three persons to 30 years’ rigorous imprisonment in a case related to the gang rape of a migrant worker at Kalamassery in 2015.

The Bench comprising Justice A.K. Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice Shyam Kumar V.M. issued the verdict while disposing of the appeal filed by Aneesh, Manoj, Niyas alias Mastan, and Binish against the judgment of the Ernakulam Additional Sessions Court convicting them in the case. The imprisonment of 30 years was imposed on the second, third and fourth accused. The court also sentenced the sixth accused in the case to three years’ rigorous imprisonment.

The prosecution case was that the accused, on the pretext of hiring them to cut grass, took the survivor and another migrant woman in their autorickshaw from Kalamassery on February 14, 2015, gang-raped one of them, took her nude photographs, and robbed them of their gold ornaments. The fifth and the sixth accused were charged with harbouring the accused and assisting them in hiding stolen ornaments. The court, however, acquitted the accused of the conspiracy charge.

The court observed that the survivor, who was the mother of two children, had migrated from her native place of Dharmapuram in Tirupur district in Tamil Nadu to Kerala looking for a job. She possessed all the vulnerabilities that an individual of such a migrant labourer group usually suffers from, including linguistic handicap and socio-cultural alienation, which the accused preyed upon. The accused did not deserve any leniency in punishment since they had exploited the underlying inequality and vulnerability of the migrant woman, the court observed.