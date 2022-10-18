Kerala High Court seeks a report on progress in animal birth control programme

The Hindu Bureau
October 18, 2022 19:26 IST

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on October 18, 2022, directed the State Government to furnish a report regarding the progress in the implementation of the animal birth control (ABC) programme by using the facilities of the government and with the assistance of government veterinary doctors.

The Bench, while hearing a case related to the killing of a dog recently, also directed the State government to inform it about the progress made in the drive to vaccinate street dogs and also about the proposal for setting up of three-tier committees across the State.

It also asked the State government to report on the progress made with respect to the status of animal shelters identified within the territorial limit of local bodies, besides the steps taken to remove and dispose biowaste.

