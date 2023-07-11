HamberMenu
Kerala High Court rejects plea for shifting capital to Thrissur

According to the petition, a study done by the petitioner revealed that the appropriate place for the capital was Thrissur which was located in the middle of the State.

July 11, 2023 10:59 am | Updated 10:59 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Monday dismissed a public interest litigation seeking a directive to relocate the State capital from Thiruvananthapuram to Thrissur. The petition was filed by Pothujanasakhi, an organised based at Udayamperoor, Ernakulam. According to it, a study done by the petitioner revealed that the appropriate place for the capital was Thrissur which was located in the middle of the State. The administration of the State would be easier from Thrissur than from Thiruvananthapuram.

