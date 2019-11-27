Kerala High Court rejects bail pleas of two students held under UAPA

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on November 27 dismissed the bail pleas of Alan Shuhaib and Thwaha Fazal, two students arrested under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for allegedly distributing pro-Maoist pamphlets.

When the bail petitions came up for hearing, State Attorney K.V. Sohan submitted that the arrested had connections with Maoist groups. He also said that they had links with an absconding accused, Usman, who is involved in more than 10 criminal cases, of which five are under UAPA Act.

He submitted that the two students had used a code language in certain documents seized by the police. Besides, the police were yet to decode the pen drive and laptop recovered from the two.

In fact, the investigation was at its preliminary stage. Moreover, bail should not be granted to the accused involved in such offences if there was prima facie evidence against them.

The petitioners contended that the police were not able to collect any material that showed that they owed allegiance to any Maoist outfits.

A court in Kozhikode earlier turned down their bail applications.