Kerala High Court quashes ED confiscating assets of K.M. Shaji’s wife

Case pertains to alleged acceptance of ₹25 lakh from an aided school management in Azhikode in 2014 for sanctioning additional Plus Two batches

June 19, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - KOCHI

Gopakumar K C 3698

The Kerala High Court on Monday quashed the confiscation of assets of Asha, wife of Indian Union Muslim League leader K.M. Shaji, in a case registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the Enforcement Directorate. The case pertained to the alleged acceptance of a bribe of ₹25 lakh from an aided school management in Azhikode in 2014 for sanctioning additional Plus Two batches.

The High Court had earlier quashed the bribery case registered by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau against Mr. Shaji. The ED had alleged that Mr. Shaji had laundered the money he had received for sanctioning the additional Plus Two batches.

The court passed the order on a petition filed by Mr. Shaji and his wife challenging the proceedings of the ED.

