Qatar World Cup 2022Morocco vs Spain, round of 16: LIVE Streaming info, predicted lineups, when, where to watch

Kerala High Court quashes detention of KSU leader under KAAPA

December 06, 2022 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

KOCHI

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Tuesday quashed the Kozhikode District Collector’s order detaining Busher Jamsheer, secretary of the Kozhikode unit of the Kerala Students’ Union (KSU) under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities Prevention Act (KAAPA).

The Bench comprising Justice Alexander Thomas and Justice Sophy Thomas also directed the Superintendent of Prison, Central Prison, Viyyur, Thrissur to release him forthwith from detention and set him at liberty.

The court passed the order on a petition filed by Jasheela T.M., mother of Jamsheer, challenging the detention of her son under KAAPA. The KSU leader was arrested and detained on June 22. He is a student of Government Law College, Thiruvananthapuram.

KAPPA provisions were slapped on him on the grounds that he was a habitual criminal.

