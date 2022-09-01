Kerala High Court quashes appointment of Marketfed MD

ADVERTISEMENT

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Thursday quashed the appointment of Sanil S.K. as managing director of the Kerala State Cooperative Marketing Federation Limited (MARKETFED).

The Bench comprising Justice A.K. Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice Mohammed Nias C.P. passed the verdict while allowing an appeal filed by A. Krishnan of Wayanad against a single judge’s order dismissing his plea for quashing the appointment. Mr. Krishnan said the appointment was contrary to the bye-laws and the Subsidiary Rules and Service Regulations of MARKETFED.

Displeasure

The court expressed its displeasure at the callous manner in which the State government and MARKETFED had acted in the appointment of Mr. Sanil as the managing director, in patent disregard of the applicable rules and regulations.

The court observed that the State government was expected to adhere to the rule of law and set an example in matters of statutory compliance by adhering to its Constitutional role as a ‘State’ within the meaning of the term under Article 12 of the Constitution of India. The court also cautioned the State and MARKETFED against resorting to such exercises in future.

The court observed that Mr. Sanil was ineligible and unqualified to hold the post of the MD of MARKETFED in view of the fact that he was not an officer in the IAS cadre in the senior time-scale at the relevant point in time.

The court also observed that it did not deem it appropriate to nullify any action taken by him in the past four years.