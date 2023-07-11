Kerala High Court orders verification of addresses in vending certificates

July 11, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court has asked the enforcement squad to prepare a list of vendors and bunk owners in respect of whom there is a mismatch between the addresses shown in the vending certificates and their actual places of residence, and report such instances to the Town Vending Committee.

The court said the vending committee could then request the police to conduct verification for establishing the identity of street vendors. The court also directed the enforcement squad to report violations of conditions in the certificate of vending to the committee, which should forthwith take action to suspend or cancel certificates of vending issued to defaulting vendors. The court made it clear that vending activities could be carried out only by those holding certificates of vending or their family members.

The court issued the order recently when cases related to street vending in the city came up for hearing.

