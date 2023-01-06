Kerala High Court orders testing of cardamom samples at FSSAI-accredited lab

January 06, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - KOCHI

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Friday ordered that the samples of cardamom used for making Aravana at Sabarimala be tested at an accredited laboratory of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) in Kochi.

The court passed the directive following the submission by the Central government counsel that the samples of the cardamom supplied by the contractor could be tested at the laboratories accredited by the FSSAI with reference to the provisions under the Food Safety and Standards (Contaminants, Toxins and Residues) Regulations, 2011, and also the Food Safety and Standards (Food Product Standards and Food Additives) Regulations, 2011.

When the samples of the cardamom were examined at the Government Analyst’s Laboratory in Thiruvananthapuram, they were found to contain insecticide residues exceeding the Maximum Residue Limit (MRL) stipulated by the Food Safety and Standards (Contaminants, Toxins and Residues) Regulations.

The court had issued the directive for testing on a petition filed by Ayyappa Spices of Idukki, challenging the award of the contract for supply of cardamom to one Sunil.

The court directed that the result of the test be placed before the court on January 9.