Kerala High Court orders stringent action against erring private bus drivers

February 10, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Kochi City, to take strong action against drivers of private buses who violated traffic rules and other regulatory measures put in place by the police.

Justice Devan Ramachandran issued the directive in the wake of an accident at Madhava Pharmacy Junction in which a motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a recklessly driven private bus.

The court observed that it was distressed that despite issuing several orders with the hope that bus drivers would understand the gravity of the situation, nothing appeared to be happening. It said their recklessness and even abject disdain for court orders were so glaring that it could not be lost sight of.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), who appeared in court in the wake of the accident, submitted that measures such as ban on overtaking by buses on city roads, speed limit of 35 km per hour in the city, and restrictions on use of horns had been put in place. Every erring driver is being taken to task, and actions include cancellation of licence and vehicle permit.

Senior government pleader K.V. Manoj Kumar submitted that even while police officers were taking action, some drivers and owners who had vested interests were threatening to engage in disruptive activities including strikes.

“One cannot countenance the stand of any person that they will drive recklessly and kill people but still cannot be proceeded against under the legal scheme,” the court observed. The court asked the DCP not to be cowed down by the disruptive activities, including threat of strike.