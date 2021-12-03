Kerala High Court orders protection for doctor who examined girl

KOCHI

03 December 2021 01:41 IST

The Kerala High Court on Thursday ordered the State Police Chief to ensure that the life and family of the doctor who had examined a girl who was sexually abused by self-styled antique dealer Monson Mavunkal are adequately and effectively protected, and that the doctor was not subjected to threats or intimidation by any person.

Justice Devan Ramachandran passed the order on a writ petition filed by the doctor from Kochi. According to her, a false case was foisted on her on the charge that she had harassed the victim while examining her in accordance with the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Officials had reportedly stormed into the examination room after she refused to take the call from a senior officer when she was examining the victim.

The court said the writ petition contained serious allegations against two very senior police officers who were stated to be in charge of the investigation of a particular crime. The State Police Chief must answer them.