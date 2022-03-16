Kerala High Court orders postponement of elections at Cusat

Election notification was beset with mala fides and favoured vested interests, allege petitioners

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) to adjourn by two weeks the students’ union elections scheduled for March 18 and take necessary steps to hold the election strictly in terms of the Constitution of the Cochin University Students Union.

The directive came on a writ petition filed by Kurien Biju and eight other students of the university. They contended that the issue of election notification without even mentioning the date of publication of the final electoral roll was beset with mala fides and was meant to favour vested interests. The non-publication of the electoral roll, as mandated in the Constitution of the Cochin University Students Union, was a fatal flaw affecting the whole electoral process.

According to the Students Union Constitution, the electoral roll should be published at the university union office and all departments not less than 15 days before the date of notification of elections. The electoral roll was published on the website only after the issue of election notification came up, they argued.