GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala High Court orders payment of revised pension to Travancore royal family with effect from 2011

Petition says they were paid the revised pension only from October 29, 2017

February 14, 2024 08:28 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court has ordered payment of the increased family and political pension to members of the Travancore royal family with retrospective effect from January 1, 2011.

Justice Gopinath P. directed the State government to pass fresh orders in this regard in three months.

The directives came recently on a petition filed by the Kshatriya Kshema Sabha and members of the erstwhile Travancore kingdom. They said that the pension had been increased from ₹600 to ₹3,000 in 2017.

While the members of the ‘Njavakkattu’ royal family at Meenachil in Kottayam were being paid the hiked pension with effect from January 1, 2011, the members of the Travancore royal family were paid the revised pension only from October 29, 2017. They alleged that the government action was discriminatory. The ‘Njavakkattu’ family members were given the pension retrospectively from 2011 due to certain political considerations.

The petitioners pointed out that political and family pension was being paid only to a specified number of family members born before 1949 and after their death, their legal heirs/other family members were not entitled to such pension.

The government while opposing the plea of the petitioners contended that the rate of pension to be paid was within the policy decision of the government and the court cannot interfere in it. The financial burden on the government was a matter to be considered while deciding the amount of pension. The government could not grant the petitioner pension in the manner they demanded.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.