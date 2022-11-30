Kerala High Court orders issue of show cause notice to judicial officer

November 30, 2022 10:27 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court has directed its registry to issue a show cause notice to K. Cheriyakoya, former Sub Judge/Chief Judicial Magistrate, Amini, Lakshadweep, asking him why disciplinary proceedings shall not be recommended against him on the allegation of manipulating evidence submitted by a witness. Justice P.V. Kunjukrishnan issued the order on a petition filed by M.P. Muhammad Nassar and a few others. The court asked the judicial officer to give his explanation before December 12, the next posting date of the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US