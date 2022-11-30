Kerala High Court orders issue of show cause notice to judicial officer

November 30, 2022 10:27 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court has directed its registry to issue a show cause notice to K. Cheriyakoya, former Sub Judge/Chief Judicial Magistrate, Amini, Lakshadweep, asking him why disciplinary proceedings shall not be recommended against him on the allegation of manipulating evidence submitted by a witness. Justice P.V. Kunjukrishnan issued the order on a petition filed by M.P. Muhammad Nassar and a few others. The court asked the judicial officer to give his explanation before December 12, the next posting date of the case.

