Kerala High Court order reining in private buses was the need of the hour, say stakeholders

The order issued by the Kerala High Court on Wednesday to the District Police Chief (Kochi City) and the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) to “immediately” issue an order prohibiting use of horns by private buses in the city and to enforce lane discipline, has been widely welcomed.

Stakeholders are bound to adhere to the directions, since the High Court would obviously have issued the directive after much observation and analysis, said M.B. Satyan, who once owned a fleet of 10 public transport buses. “Bus operators can well take up with the police and MVD officials difficulties, if any, while adhering to the directive. But there is no doubt that incessant and unnecessary honking, often using polyphonic or air horns, ought to be curbed, considering the adverse effect on one’s hearing and mental health,” he added.

He expressed hope that disputes between bus operators over clash in timing of operating services would end once a digitalised time schedule, work on which is under way, is introduced. “Many bus operators like me are surrendering permits, including for reasons like unhealthy competition and a bad work environment. I am now left with just one bus,” he added.

An avid votary of the need for public transport modes to lessen congestion and pollution, Bijulal Ram, a Motor Vehicles Inspector, spoke of the need for a scientific surveillance system to monitor buses, since a limited number of entrepreneurs have been vested with the responsibility of operating a particular service. “An open but scientifically regulated market that offers quality service is the need of the hour and to weed out unscrupulous operators who take law into their hands. For this, a different class of eco-friendly buses having different seating capacity and operating even through side roads ought to be permitted,” he said.

“We have taken the High Court directive in the right spirit and plan a week-long awareness campaign, followed by enforcement,” said Kuriakose V.U., Ernakulam Deputy Commissioner of Police. “A campaign against drivers who steer buses in an inebriated condition began on Thursday. On their part, members of the public must share photos, videos, and other information on rule violations by buses and others, on the Traffic Eye number 62381 00100,” he added.

A senior Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) official said on condition of anonymity that enforcing High Court directives would be easier if civic agencies cleared roads of encroachments and readied dedicated parking lots. Agencies that own roads are duty-bound to ready bus bays and dedicated auto stands, so that traffic is not held up, he added.