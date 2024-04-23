GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Kerala High Court moved seeking guidelines against police interference in temple festival rituals

Petitioner says police had used excessive force and District Collector imposed illegal restrictions during conduct of Thrissur Pooram

April 23, 2024 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The  Kerala High Court on Tuesday adjourned to May 22 hearing on a writ petition seeking a directive to formulate guidelines to avoid unnecessary interference by the police in the traditional rituals and ceremonies conducted in connection with temple festivals in Kerala.

Petitioner P. Sudhakaran of Thrissur said that the police had used excessive force and the District Collector imposed illegal restrictions during the conduct of the Thrissur Pooram. He said that illegal police restrictions had disrupted the procession, religious rituals and custom that had been followed since time immemorial. He also alleged that the persons holding ‘kuthuvilakku’ were manhandled and the elephant procession was stopped. Besides, the chief priest was denied entry into Vadakkunnathan Temple by the police and that the police defiled the sanctity of the temple by wearing footwear on the temple premises in violation of the Kerala High Court order.

Even District Police Chief Ankit Ashokan had not taken off his shoes while entering the temple premises. In fact, the restrictions were put in place without consulting experts or temple authorities, violating their religious freedom guaranteed under Article 25 of the Constitution.

The petitioner also sought initiation of disciplinary action against the Thrissur District Police and pleaded for a directive to ensure that the police force do not interfere with the religious rituals and traditions during temple festivals in the State.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.