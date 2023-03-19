ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala High Court judge exhorts motorists to uphold road ethics, spread ‘Thanks Sorry Please’ culture

March 19, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Justice Devan Ramachandran and actor Manju Warrier releasing the ‘TSP culture on traffic’ campaign’s logo in Kochi on Sunday.

The Motor Vehicles department’s campaign to usher in ‘Thanks Sorry Please [TSP] culture on traffic’ among motorists kicked off here on Sunday evening, with Kerala High Court judge Devan Ramachandran exhorting motorists to show concern and courtesy to fellow road-users.

Motorists who drive carelessly and without showing courtesy must ponder why they are doing so. Students must be taught the message of road ethics at an early age. The six short films on the need to uphold road ethics, to share road with others and to show courtesy to everyone, including pedestrians, must be screened in schools, he added.

Justice Ramachandran and actor Manju Warrier released the campaign’s logo at the function. The design of T-shirts bearing the TSP campaign logo, to be given to drivers who showed courtesy to other road users, too was launched.

Transport Minister Antony Raju addressed the gathering virtually. Transport Commissioner S. Sreejith, Deputy Transport Commissioner Shaji Madhavan and Ernakulam RTO G. Anantakrishnan were among those present.

The awareness films were shot using ₹3 lakh sponsored by Cochin Shipyard Limited. Actors Mohanlal and Mammotty and other celebrities have endorsed the campaign and the films, the idea of which came from Motor Vehicle Inspector K.M. Najeeb. The films were directed by Prajeesh.

