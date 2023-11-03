HamberMenu
Kerala High Court issues notice to newly selected Melsanthi of Sabarimala temple

On a petition seeking a directive to Travancore Devaswom Board to conduct draw of lots for priest selection afresh

November 03, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Friday issued notice to Mahesh P.N. on a petition challenging his selection as Melsanthi of the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple.

The Bench comprising Justice Anil K. Narendran and Justice G. Girish passed the order on a petition filed by Madhusoodanan Namboothiri of Thiruvananthapuram. He alleged that the Sabarimala Special Commissioner after folding and rolling the paper containing the name of Mahesh did not roll it using both palms, before putting it into the pot, as was done in the case of other lots. This had also happened while rolling the paper, which contained the writing ‘Melsanthi’.

CCTV footage

The Bench which viewed the CCTV footage of the camera installed at the Sopanam of the temple orally observed that the two papers were not rolled up though it might not have been intentional.

The petitioner sought a directive to the Travancore Devaswom Board to conduct the draw of lots for selection of Melsanthi afresh, based on the list of shortlisted candidates.

