Kerala High Court hails KSRTC driver-conductor couple

August 02, 2022 20:25 IST

‘Giri Gopinath and Thara operate their bus with great commitment’

The Kerala High Court was all praise for the couple — Giri Gopinath, driver, and Thara, conductor at the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation’s (KSRTC) Haripad depot — for operating their bus with high commitment.

During the hearing of a batch of petitions on Tuesday for early disbursal of salaries, Justice Devan Ramachandran noted that the couple would reach the depot in the early morning, then clean their bus and decorate the interiors with garlands and other items before taking the bus out for service.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The court said that every employee should have such commitment and passion for their job.