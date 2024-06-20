Kerala High Court flays State government for casual approach to court proceedings

The Kerala High Court has slammed the State government for adopting a casual and disrespectful approach to court proceedings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh made the observation recently when a petition filed by P.N. Surendran and other private bus operators challenging the notification nationalising the Ernakulam-Muvattupuzha route came up for hearing. The issue involved in the case is whether the government has followed the mandate of the law while nationalising the route.

No affidavit filed

The court noted that no affidavit is filed by the government in cases on time. The government counsel sought one adjournment after another on one pretext or the other for filing the counter affidavit, which results in long pendency of the cases in the court.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This callous and casual approach of the State government does not augur well in the dispensation of justice and would only show disrespect to the High Court, the highest court in the State,” the court observed.

On June 11, the court directed K. Vasuki, Principal Secretary, Transport department, to be present before the court along with the record of the proceeding relating to the nationalisation. Instead of appearing in person, an application was filed seeking exemption from personal appearance. If the Principal Secretary was not available, somebody who is in-charge of the Transport department should have appeared with the record.

Contempt proceedings

The court warned the government that if on the next posting date, July 4, the record is not produced by the Principal Secretary or the officer-in-charge, the court would initiate contempt proceedings against the government and if the counter affidavit is filed after July 4, it will be accepted with a fine of ₹50,000, which is to be recovered from the officer responsible.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.