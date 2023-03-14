Kerala High Court flays Kochi Corporation for lapses in waste treatment deal

March 14, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday came down heavily on the Kochi Corporation for entering into an agreement with a company for waste treatment at Brahmapuram without incorporating the clause related to fixing of civil and criminal liability on the contractor for any omissions or commissions and not obtaining clearance from the Pollution Control Board (PCB).

The Bench comprising Justice S.V.. Bhatti and Justice Basant Balaji observed that the Corporation should not have entered into the contract without including the liability clause.

Corporation Secretary M. Babu Abdul Khadeer informed the court that a new tender had been called for the operation and maintenance of the windrow composting plant at Brahmapuram. He submitted that he was dissatisfied with the quality of the work being done by the contractor at the plant and, therefore, had decided to discontinue the contract. He had given his recommendation in this regard on March 2 to the Corporation Council for its approval. However, the council is yet to take a decision on the recommendation.

The court asked the Secretary to inform it of the total expenditure the Corporation incurred for the plant in the past five years, the amount received from other municipalities, and the volume of waste dumped.

The court also asked the civic body to insist on segregation of waste and handling at source and include in the trade licence the clause that traders would adhere to treatment of solid waste management at source. The Secretary submitted that hoteliers and other bulk waste generators had agreed to set up equipment to manage waste at source itself.

The court observed that the foremost duty of a local self-government body was to provide sanitary facilities and to ensure hygiene for citizens. However, they are handing over such functions to private persons who make maximum profit and walk out.

The court asked the PCB to take water samples from rivers and wells around the Brahmapuram plant and conduct a water quality test.

Fire under control

The District Collector submitted that the fire and smoke had been brought under complete control. There is constant vigil on the premises with fire tenders, pumps, and sufficient manpower on standby. He also pointed out that the air quality index at present was satisfactory at the site, and in the neighbourhood and city.

The Additional Chief Secretary, Local Self-Governments, submitted that a comprehensive urban policy was being proposed by the government which would take care of waste management too.

The court appreciated firefighters for their Herculean efforts to put out the fire at the site.