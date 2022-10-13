Kerala High Court expunges remarks of Kozhikode sessions court in Civic Chandran case

Court, however, declines State’s plea to cancel anticipatory bail granted to writer in sexual abuse case

The Kerala High Court on Thursday expunged the remarks made by the Kozhikode sessions judge on the dress of the survivor while granting anticipatory bail to writer and social activist Civic Chandran in a sexual harassment case.

Justice Kauser Edappagath passed the verdict while disposing of a petition filed by the State government against the order of the sessions court granting anticipatory bail to Civic Chandran. The court, however, declined the plea of the State government to cancel the anticipatory bail granted to him and observed that even though the reason shown by the sessions court for granting anticipatory bail could not be justified, the order could not be set aside. The petitioner had made out a case for anticipatory bail, the court added.

A fundamental right

Setting aside the findings of the sessions court regarding the dress worn by the survivor, the judge observed that the dress of a survivor could not be construed as a legal ground to absolve an accused of the charge of outraging the modesty of a woman. The right to wear any dress was a natural extension of the personal freedom guaranteed by the Constitution and a facet of the fundamental right under Article 21 of the Constitution. Even if a woman wears a “provocative dress,” that did not give licence to a man to outrage her modesty.

The court while upholding the grant of anticipatory bail to the writer also observed that taking into consideration the facts and circumstances of the case and the age of the accused, his custodial interrogation would not be necessary.

The State government in its petition said that while granting Civic Chandran anticipatory bail, the sessions court had heavily relied on certain photographs of the woman posted on social media.

The sessions court had observed that the complainant wore dresses which were sexually provocative. Therefore, the offense under section 354 A (sexual harassment) would not prima facie stand against the accused, the court had held. The government pointed out that the observation of the sessions court had the effect of potentially exposing the survivor to secondary trauma and that the order by the session judge was beyond his powers.