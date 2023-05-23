Kerala High Court expresses displeasure over delayed waste management projects in Kochi

May 23, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court has expressed displeasure over the uncertainty prevailing in municipal waste management programmes.

A Division Bench comprising Acting Chief Justice S.V. Bhatti and Justice Basant Balaji expressed concern over Kochi projects to senior government officials, including those from the Local Self-Government department, while considering the suo moto petition it had initiated following the Brahmapuram fire on March 2.

The government informed the court that BPCL Kochi Refinery had come forward to set up a compressed biogas plant at Brahmapuram using its corporate social responsibility funds, and that discussions were on for setting up the plant. The court told the authorities that the permission of the State Pollution Control Board should be obtained while setting up the plant. The Bench pointed out that waste was indiscriminately being dumped in different parts of the city.

The Kochi Corporation Secretary, who came up with a list of cases booked for dumping waste on streets, said the practice continued in the city even though the streets were cleaned regularly.

The court instructed the authorities to not release vehicles seized on charge of dumping waste in public places without its consent. The court issued instructions after the authorities informed it that such vehicles were being released after collecting a fine of ₹250 each. The Bench said the Kerala Municipalities Act had prescribed a fine of ₹10,000 for such offences.