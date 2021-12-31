Kerala High Court e-initiatives to be inaugurated today

KOCHI

31 December 2021 20:43 IST

The e-filing, paperless court and e-office projects of the High Court of Kerala will be inaugurated on January 1.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Supreme Court judge Justice D.Y. Chandrachud (who is also chairperson of e-committee of the court), and Kerala High Court Chief Justice S. Manikumar will inaugurate the paperless court, e-filing modules for High Court and the State judiciary, and e-office in courts, respectively. Industries Minister P. Rajeeve will be among those who will offer felicitations.

According to an official communication, the justice delivery system in the State is all set for a quantum jump with the aid of technology. There will be a paradigm shift in the process of filing and processing of cases.

Cases e-filed will be processed, verified and cured through e-mode, stakeholders can avail the option of hearing of cases in hybrid mode involving physical hearing as well as through videoconferencing, and orders and judgments will also be delivered through e-mode.

Every part of the process can be viewed, processed through the dashboard or virtual box of individual stakeholders and participants in the judicial process. All stakeholders, including litigants, could access, work and update cases from the comfort of their homes, offices or in transit, added the communication.