Kerala High Court disposes of Greeshma’s plea in Sharon murder case

November 20, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Monday said that it is for the Additional Sessions Court, Neyyattinkara, to consider whether the final report in the Sharon murder case is filed by a competent officer or not.

The court made the observation while disposing of a petition filed by Greemsha, first accused in the case, challenging the final report filed in the case. The case relates to murdering 23-year-old Sharon Raj of Thiruvananthapuram by giving him poisoned drink.

The petition pointed out that the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) had no authority to submit the final report in the case as the Section 173(2) of the CrPC said that an officer in charge of a police station can only forward the final report to a magistrate. Greeshma, therefore, sought quashing of the final report as it was filed by the DySP.

The court pointed out that it was an admitted fact that the case was already committed and pending trial before the Additional Sessions Court. In such a situation, the court added that the point need not be considered by the High Court at this stage. The court, therefore, asked the petitioner to file a petition before the trial court raising the point, which will consider the same and pass appropriate orders in accordance with law.