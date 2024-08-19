Kerala High Court dismisses actor’s appeal against making Hema panel report public

With the Division Bench of the Kerala High Court dismissing an appeal filed by actor Ranjini, aka Sasha Selvaraj, and a single judge orally declining to pass any stay order, decks were cleared by Monday afternoon for releasing the K. Hema Committee report on working conditions of women in Malayalam film industry.

When the appeal filed against a single judge’s order upholding the State Information Commission (SIC) order to make public the report with limited redaction came up, the Bench comprising Acting Chief Justice A. Muhamed Mustaq and Justice S. Manu asked the actor to approach a single judge by filing a fresh writ petition challenging the action of the SIC.

Single judge’s stance

By 2 p.m., the counsel for the actor appeared before Justice V.G. Arun, who had earlier dismissed a writ petition filed by film producer Sajimon Parayil, and mentioned about the filing of a fresh petition against the SIC’s order. The counsel further submitted that the government would release the report by 2.30 p.m. and sought a directive to the government not to release the report and wait till the petition came up before the court. The single judge then orally observed that he could not do so as the writ petition had not reached the court and if the court asked the government to wait, the court would be “overdoing” it.

The counsel submitted that the actor was assured of confidentialityby the committee and her right to privacy would be violated if the report was released. Besides, she was not issued any notice under Section 11 of the RTI Act and not heard before the SIC ordered to make the report public.

Hearing on Aug. 27

The court then orally observed that the SIC had already vouchsafed before the court that confidentiality and privacy would be maintained while releasing the report. When the writ petition came up before the single judge by 3 p.m., the actor’s counsel submitted that the report had already been released and the issues in the writ petition had become academic now. The court issued notice to the SIC and other respondents and posted the petition for further hearing on August 27.

The committee, headed by former High Court judge Hema, was constituted in the wake of the sexual assault on an actor in 2017. The committee submitted its report to the government on December 31, 2019. However, it has not been made public on the ground that it contains sensitive information. The SIC’s order came on applications filed under the RTI Act.

The report was expected to be released last Saturday. But it was deferred, following the filing of the appeal by the actor.

