GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala High Court disapproves KAT order on appointment of homoeo medical officers

But it declines to interfere with order directing PSC to issue advice memos to candidates from ranked list

Updated - June 23, 2024 06:46 pm IST

Published - June 23, 2024 06:27 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has disapproved of the Kerala Administrative Tribunal’s (KAT) decision in determining the unfilled vacancies in the post of medical officers (homoeo) in the transfer category quota and issuing a directive to fill them through direct recruitment.

The Bench recently observed that there was no dispute that 18 vacancies existed due to the lack of eligible candidates among by-transfer categories. The Kerala State Public Service Commission (PSC) would have to follow a definite procedure to find out whether there existed qualified candidates among the transfer category or not. The Special Rules prescribed that only in the absence of qualified candidates for appointment by transfer on the date of occurrence of vacancies that the posts shall be filled by direct recruitment from the open quota. The PSC contended that it had to issue notification and invite applications from eligible candidates for appointment by transfer before recommending candidates for direct recruitment. Such vacancies could be filled by direct recruitment from the rank list only after being satisfied that there were no candidates available from the transfer quota.

The court, however, declined to interfere with the KAT order directing the PSC to issue advice memos to the candidates who are included in the ranked list for the post of the medical officers (homoeo) and dismissed the petition of the PSC challenging the order.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.