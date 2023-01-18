ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala High Court directs TDB Vigilance wing to file report on counting of notes, coins at Sabarimala

January 18, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the Vigilance wing of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) to file a report on the lapses, if any, in the counting of offering packets and currency notes at the Sabarimala Sannidhanam. The Bench directed the Special Commissioner, Sabarimala, to conduct an inspection and submit a report about the present stage of counting of offering packets, currency notes and so on. The court passed the order when a report filed by the Sabarimala Special Commissioner regarding the counting of ‘Kanikka’ came up for hearing. The report said that during the current festival season, huge quantities of currency notes and coins had been offered as ‘Kanikka’ by devotees at various offering boxes at the Sannidhanam. The counting of coins in three large heaps was unlikely to be over even after the temple closed after the festival. As a result of the non-counting of currency in offering packets, they would became soiled and unusable, it was reported.

