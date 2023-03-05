Kerala High Court directs panel entrusted with cleaning Kochi canals to get to work soon

March 05, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court has asked the implementation committee, constituted to enforce measures taken to clean canals and drains in the city, to meet soon and get to work.

Justice Devan Ramacahdran, while recently dealing with the case relating to flooding in the city, said the implementation committee had been constituted, taking note of the official burden on the District Collector. “However, this does not mean that the said authority is absolved of responsibilities and he or she must certainly approach the issue with the seriousness which it requires, lest we face the flooding we encountered in 2018-2020.The urgency of the situation seems to have been lost on the authorities, particularly, when we are already in the month of March. Within two or two-and-a-half months, the monsoon will arrive,” the court added.

In a report, the Collector said the Kochi Corporation, Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML), Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) and other agencies concerned would take joint action to remove encroachments, including unauthorised shops or shop extensions. Proper waste collection bins at specific or strategic points along the city routes for collecting dry and wet waste to prevent passers-by from throwing waste and such materials in the drain networks would be identified and placed with the help of NGOs and citizen groups. The Corporation had also been asked to present proposals or estimates of ₹4.5 crore for the construction of a drain from the High Court junction to the backwaters and ₹19 crore for the construction of a drain from Ernakulam Junction railway station to the backwaters before the Corporation Council for its consideration and approval. The Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) was directed to complete the construction of a building for the rehabilitation of residents of P&T Colony before March 30, the report said.

ADVERTISEMENT