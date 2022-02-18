Kerala High Court directs Kochi Corporation to finalise street vending plan by March 18

Town vending committee told not to issue fresh vending certificates

The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the Kochi Corporation to finalise its street vending plan by March 18.

Justice A.K. Jayasankaran Nambiar also directed the town vending committee of the civic body not to issue fresh certificates of vending to any person till March 18. Vending activities should be carried out only by a holder of a vending certificate or by the person’s family member, the court has directed. The certificate should be prominently displayed on the vending cart or stall.

Vending activities on footpaths should be confined only to such areas where the width of the footpath is more than three metres and after leaving sufficient space for pedestrians. The facilities provided for differently abled persons should not be obstructed in any manner, the court ordered.

The vending activities should be confined to an area of 15 to 25 sq. ft. depending on the nature of the activity. The court directed the monitoring committee headed by the District Collector to provisionally fix the area based on inputs received from the Corporation and its town vending committee.

The court directed the Collector to ask 22 vendors to produce documents for identifying them as street vendors and showing compliance with the conditions stipulated in the certificates of vending issued to them. The names of the vendors figured in a report submitted by the District Police Chief (Kochi City).

The District Police Chief said in his report that the vendors were carrying on trade in gross disregard to the conditions stipulated in the certificates issued to them. The court had directed him to inquire whether there was any illegal nexus or consortium of persons who encouraged or abetted unauthorised street vending activities in the city.

The court issued these directives when a petition relating to street vending came up for hearing.