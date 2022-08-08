Kerala High Court directive to govt. on aided college for hearing impaired

August 08, 2022 21:26 IST

The Kerala High Court on Monday directed the State government to reconsider the application filed by Sacred Heart Clarist Province Charitable Society, Aluva, for sanctioning an aided college for the hearing impaired.

Justice Devan Ramachandran, while issuing the order, observed that the policy of the government not to allow any aided colleges could not be mechanically applied to the case of the petitioner, especially when the students to whom they intend to cater certainly deserved empathy and support of society at large.

The president of the society said in a petition that it had decided to open an aided college for the hearing-impaired because after higher secondary courses, these students drop out for want of necessary opportunities for college education.