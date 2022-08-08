Kochi

Kerala High Court directive to govt. on aided college for hearing impaired

Special Correspondent KOCHI August 08, 2022 21:26 IST
Updated: August 08, 2022 21:26 IST

The Kerala High Court on Monday directed the State government to reconsider the application filed by Sacred Heart Clarist Province Charitable Society, Aluva, for sanctioning an aided college for the hearing impaired.

Justice Devan Ramachandran, while issuing the order, observed that the policy of the government not to allow any aided colleges could not be mechanically applied to the case of the petitioner, especially when the students to whom they intend to cater certainly deserved empathy and support of society at large.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The president of the society said in a petition that it had decided to open an aided college for the hearing-impaired because after higher secondary courses, these students drop out for want of necessary opportunities for college education.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
education
education for special children
Read more...