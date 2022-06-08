Kerala High Court directive to finalise selection of Chief Investigation Officer

The Kerala High Court has directed the State government to finalise in 60 days the process for the selection of the Chief Investigation Officer attached to the State Police Complaints Authority.

The court passed the order on a writ petition filed by Jaffer Khan of Ernakulam alleging that the State government had failed to appoint a Chief Investigation Officer despite the Supreme Court directives. The apex court had directed all the State governments to appoint an independent Chief Investigation Officer to maintain impartiality in investigations to render justice to the victims of police atrocities and misconduct. He alleged that vested interests were trying to scuttle the process of selection.

The government sought 60 days’ time for the finalisation of the selection process.