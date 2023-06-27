Kerala High Court directive to evict encroachers from government land at Munnar, other areas in Idukki and restrict construction

June 27, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - KOCHI

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the Idukki District Collector to initiate steps to evict encroachers, who have no title deed over the government land in Munnar and other parts of Idukki district.

The Bench comprising Justice A. Muhammed Mustaque and Justice Sophy Thomas, however, made it clear that in cases where disputes regarding title deed existed, action need not be taken for the time being. Acton also need not be taken against those who claim bogus title deeds for their land, the court ordered.

The court directed the District Collector to file a report within two weeks on the steps taken to identify the encroachments and the action taken. The court orally observed that there were rank encroachers on government land, including on riverbanks, leading to shrinking of the rivers.

The court also said that the Collector should swing into action to prevent disaster by regulating the construction activities in the district. The Collector should take a decision on the measures required to prevent any construction beyond certain levels, keeping in mind the sensitive nature of the soil and sloppy terrains.

Beyond three floors

The court ordered that till a decision is taken, the interim order of the court directing the local bodies in the district to defer considering the applications for building permit beyond three floors would continue.

The court also directed the Principal Secretary, Revenue, to file a statement whether the government proposed to conduct any study on environmental management plan to regulate construction. The Bench also directed the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) to file a report whether it is willing to conduct a study on the environment management plan and, if so, the cost thereto.

Preserve natural beauty

The court also directed the State Disaster Management Authority to take a decision in four weeks on approval for the district disaster management plan submitted by the Collector. The court orally observed that the government had to come out with a blueprint on the the regulation on constructions and total mapping of the areas as otherwise the ecologically sensitive areas would become another concrete jungle. Unless the areas such as Munnar retained their natural beauty, no tourists would turn up. Therefore, the constructions in the areas had to be restricted.

The court also asked the Collector and the member, State Disaster Management Authority, to appear before the court online during the next hearing.

The court passed the order when a public interest litigation filed by One Earth One Life seeking a directive to the government to remove encroachers and prevent constructions in the district came up for hearing.

