Kerala High Court directive to continue probe in NEET scorecard forgery case

July 07, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the Kollam District Police Chief to continue the investigation in the case relating to the forgery of the mark list of NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) as per law and find out whether there are more culprits involved.

Justice P.V. Kunhikrishnan passed the order on a petition filed by Samikhan S. of Kollam, who was arrested in the case, seeking to allow him to participate in the next round of counselling based on the mark sheet he had produced. He also sought a directive to the National Testing Agency (NTA) to treat the petitioner as having scored 468 marks in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test 2022. The NTA had informed the court that Samikhan obtained 16 out of 720 marks in NEET-2022. However, Samikhan produced another scorecard showing that he had secured 468 marks following which the court ordered an inquiry by the police. The police found that the petitioner had forged the scorecard.

The investigation shall be completed as early as possible, the court ordered.