Kerala High Court directive to CBI to take over investigation into Tanur custodial death case

September 08, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - KOCHI

Court order on a petition by victim’s brother; State government had earlier issued order for handing over investigation to CBI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over the investigation into the alleged custodial death of Tamir Jifri at Tanur police station in Malappuram district.

Justice P.V. Kunhikrishnan also directed the Crime Branch, which had earlier investigated the case, to hand over the entire case diary and other records to the CBI within a week.

The court passed the directives on a writ petition filed by Haris P.M., elder brother of Tamir Jifri who was allegedly tortured to death by the members of the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF), Malappuram. Tamir Jifri was taken into custody by the police in connection with a narcotics case.

Petitioner’s charge

The government had earlier issued an order for handing over the investigation to the CBI. According to the petitioner, though the State government had issued the order on August 10, the CBI had not taken over the investigation. He also alleged that the Crime Branch was continuing with the investigation as per the directive of the District Police Chief, Malappuram, with the intention of destroying evidence so as to save the members of the DANSAF.

The court also ordered the State Police Chief to make all arrangements, including accommodation and vehicles for the CBI officers, for conducting the investigation. Counsel for the CBI submitted that there was no possibility of getting accommodation and vehicles for the CBI officers for carrying out the investigation.

