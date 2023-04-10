ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala High Court declines to issue interim order restraining nurses’ strike in Thrissur

April 10, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - KOCHI

Strike from Tuesday demanding higher wages

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Monday declined to pass any interim order restraining the nurses working in private hospitals in Thrissur district from going on a strike from Tuesday demanding higher wages.

When the counsel for the Kerala Private Hospitals’ Association made a plea for restraining the strike, Justice Ziyad Rahman A.A. orally observed that the court was not inclined to pass such an interim order. In a petition, the association sought a directive to the State government to prohibit the strike by invoking the provisions of the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA).

