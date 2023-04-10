HamberMenu
Kerala High Court declines to issue interim order restraining nurses’ strike in Thrissur

Strike from Tuesday demanding higher wages

April 10, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Monday declined to pass any interim order restraining the nurses working in private hospitals in Thrissur district from going on a strike from Tuesday demanding higher wages.

When the counsel for the Kerala Private Hospitals’ Association made a plea for restraining the strike, Justice Ziyad Rahman A.A. orally observed that the court was not inclined to pass such an interim order. In a petition, the association sought a directive to the State government to prohibit the strike by invoking the provisions of the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA).

