Kerala High Court declines plea for government intervention in unified mass row

November 23, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Thursday declined a plea for a directive to the State government to intervene and resolve the dispute over the introduction of unified mass at St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica, Ernakulam.

When the petition filed by Antony Joseph came up for hearing, Justice Devan Ramachandran observed that what the petitioner projected was exclusively a religious activity, into which normally, the State or its functionaries could not intervene. This was well settled through a catena of judgments of the High Courts and the Supreme Court. Therefore, the court could not cause any deviation, merely because the petitioners seek a settlement between the warring factions.

In an affidavit, Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church George Alencherry had submitted that the decision taken by the Synod and approved by the Pope in religious matters such as unified mass could not be made a subject of negotiation or mediations. Liturgy and religious ceremonies in connection with the Holy Mass were exclusively within the domain of the competent spiritual hierarchy of the Syro-Malabar Church.

Disposing of the petition, the court observed that it appeared that certain decisions had been taken by the Synod, and the petitioner did not approve the same. Their remedies against such decisions were obviously not to move the State government, but invoke other remedies, as may be available to the petitioner. The court did not intend to enter into the controversy in any manner whatsoever as the matters related to ecclesiastical religious affairs.