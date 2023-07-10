Kerala High Court criticises police for seizing mobile phone of journalist

July 10, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Monday came down heavily on the police for seizing the mobile of a senior journalist in connection with a case registered against Shajan Skaria, editor and publisher of the YouTube channel Marunadan Malayali on a complaint by P.V. Sreenijin, MLA.

Justice P.V. Kunhikrishnan made the oral observation when a writ petition filed by G. Vaishakan, senior journalist with Mangalam daily, alleging police harassment and police searches at his residence came up for hearing. He alleged that the police stormed into his house, conducted searches, created a terror-like situation, enquired about Shajan Skaria and seized his mobile phone. In fact, he had no knowledge about Shajan Skaria.

The court orally observed that it was a violation of the fundamental rights of the journalist. The petitioner was not implicated in a crime. Therefore, his mobile phone should not be seized by the police in violation of the Criminal Procedure Code (Cr.PC). If the mobile phones are necessary in connection with any crime, there are procedures to be followed before seizing them. A journalist is “part of the fourth estate and the journalist may be getting several pieces of information on his phone.” Simply because a journalist has got some information about a crime, his/her mobile cannot be seized without following the procedures under the Cr.PC. Such actions of the police would create a bad precedent, the court added.

“If an accused is not arrested, that is a failure on the part of the police. He (Shajan Skaria) may be an accused and may be absconding. For that, you cannot trouble the journalist and his family members. This is not the way you have to trace the accused,” the court orally observed.

The petitioner contended that the police were not authorised to conduct the search as they had not obtained a search warrant under the provisions of the Cr.PC. Nor was he issued a notice before conducting the searches. Besides he was not an accused in the case. The investigation agency had not obtained any incriminating evidence against him.

The petitioner sought a directive to hand over the seized mobile phone to him. The court directed the Elamakkara Station House Officer to file a statement regarding the circumstances under which the phone was seized.