Kerala High Court confirms life term awarded to man for sexually assaulting daughter

January 01, 2024 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has confirmed life imprisonment and imposition of a fine of ₹10,000 by the Manjeri special court for trial of offences against children on a man for sexually assaulting his 12-year-old daughter.

The Bench recently issued the verdict while dismissing an appeal filed by the accused challenging the special court’s judgment. The case was registered in 2013 by the Kalpakanchery police.

Dismissing the appeal, the Bench observed that the trial court was right in convicting the accused for the offences. The court had awarded him appropriate sentence, especially in view of the fact that sexual violence was a dehumanising act and an unlawful intrusion into the right of privacy and sanctity of a female.

It further observed that the evidence clearly showed that the man had sexually abused his daughter when she was alone in the house, and it could not be imagined that a young girl of her age would cook up such a false story against her father in the absence of any serious grudge or hostility towards him before the occurrence.

Counsel for the accused submitted that there were material discrepancies, contradictions, inconsistencies, and variations in the deposition of the survivor. The court also dismissed the argument of the accused that his conviction based on the sole testimony of the survivor was not possible as her testimony was not of sterling quality, and that no proper investigation was conducted.

