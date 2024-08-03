ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala High Court condoles Wayanad landslide deaths

Published - August 03, 2024 10:53 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A reference held on Friday at the Kerala High Court condoled the deaths in landslides at Wayanad and expressed solidarity with those who survived the disaster.

Speaking at the reference, Acting Chief Justice A. Muhamed Mustaq said the tribute to the victims and survivors must go beyond words, and that “it must reflect in our actions and policies to make positive changes.” He also praised the tireless work done by rescue personnel, Army personnel, medical professionals, volunteers, and the local authorities.

Advocate General K. Gopalakrishna Kurup and K.K. Unni, vice president, Kerala High Court Advocates’ Association, spoke.

