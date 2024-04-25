GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kerala High Court commutes death sentence given to migrant worker in triple murder case to 20-year life term

Three of family found murdered on the night of May 16, 2015 at a laundry shop they were running at Parampuzha

April 25, 2024 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Thursday commuted the death sentence awarded by the Kottayam Principal District and Sessions judge to Narendran Kumar, a migrant labourer from Uttar Pradesh, in a triple murder case of 2015 to life imprisonment without remission for 20 years.

The Bench comprising Justice A.K. Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice Syam Kumar V.M. modified the death sentence while disposing of an appeal filed by the convict and considering the reference of death sentence made by the sessions court for confirmation by the High Court.

Lalason, 72, of Mooleparambil House, Thuruthelpadi; his wife Prasannakumari, 54; and their elder son Praveenlal, 28; were found murdered on the night of May 16, 2015 at a laundry shop they were running at Parampuzha.

Circumstantial evidence

Refusing to confirm the death sentence , the court observed that “the death sentence is reserved only for those cases that qualify as the “rarest of the rare”. While the facts and circumstances proved against the appellant (convict) before us clearly point to his involvement in a gruesome triple murder, we would not go so far as to categorise it as the “rarest of the rare” so as to impose the death sentence on him. This is especially so because this is a case where we have sustained the conviction of the accused for the various offences with which he was charged solely based on circumstantial evidence.”

