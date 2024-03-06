GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kerala High Court closes plea against naming youth festival Intifada

March 06, 2024 08:42 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court has closed a writ petition against the naming the University of Kerala’s youth festival as ‘Intifada’ in view of the submission that the Vice-Chancellor (VC) had directed the university students’ union to remove the name from all posters and banners associated with the festival.

When the petition came up for hearing on Tuesday, the counsel for the petitioner furnished a note of the V-C given to the Registrar which said that the student union had been directed to delete the name from all banners, posters, fliers, and social media handles.

The court then observed that the prayer in the writ petition had now become infructuous and closed it.

