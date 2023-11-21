ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala High Court closes petition of lawyer Saiby Jose Kidangoor

November 21, 2023 10:25 am | Updated 10:25 am IST - KOCHI

Justice K. Babu directed the Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court to consider the final report within two months and pass orders in accordance with the law.

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Monday closed as infructuous a petition filed by High Court lawyer Saiby Jose Kidangoor seeking to quash a case registered against him on the charge of allegedly receiving exorbitant fees from clients on the pretext of bribing judges, in view of the final report field by the Vigilance recommending dropping of further action in the case.

Justice K. Babu directed the Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court to consider the final report within two months and pass orders in accordance with the law. When the petition came up for hearing, the prosecutor handed over the final report to the court. The court perused the order and observed that the petition had become infructuous in the light of the final report.

