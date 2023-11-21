HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala High Court closes petition of lawyer Saiby Jose Kidangoor

Justice K. Babu directed the Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court to consider the final report within two months and pass orders in accordance with the law.

November 21, 2023 10:25 am | Updated 10:25 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Monday closed as infructuous a petition filed by High Court lawyer Saiby Jose Kidangoor seeking to quash a case registered against him on the charge of allegedly receiving exorbitant fees from clients on the pretext of bribing judges, in view of the final report field by the Vigilance recommending dropping of further action in the case.

Justice K. Babu directed the Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court to consider the final report within two months and pass orders in accordance with the law. When the petition came up for hearing, the prosecutor handed over the final report to the court. The court perused the order and observed that the petition had become infructuous in the light of the final report.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.