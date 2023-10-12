Kerala High Court cancels anticipatory bail given to accused in POCSO case

October 12, 2023 08:12 am | Updated 08:12 am IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court has set aside an order of the Additional Sessions Court-I, Kollam, granting anticipatory bail to an accused in a case registered under the Protection of Children from the Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused, Badarudeen E. of Kadakkal, was granted anticipatory bail on the ground that there was substantial delay in the registration of the complaint.

Justice Gopinath P. while setting aside the Sessions Court’s order observed that the finding of the court that there was considerable delay in registering a complaint by the victim was on account of some typographical error. The court added that it was noted that the alleged offence was committed in the month of May 2022, while it actually occurred in May 2023. The Sessions Court’s order showed that the only reason which compelled it to grant anticipatory bail to the accused was the considerable delay in lodging the complaint.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court while cancelling the bail also directed the lower court to reconsider the anticipatory bail application filed by the accused. The court passed the order on a petition filed by the victim challenging the lower court’s order.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT