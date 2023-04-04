Kerala High Court bans unauthorised public meetings, protests in parking areas of commercial buildings

April 04, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - KOCHI

Public meetings and sit-in protests cannot be held and autorickshaws cannot be parked in the parking areas of commercial buildings without the consent or permit of building owners, the Kerala High Court has ruled.

Issuing the order, Justice N. Nagaresh directed the Perumbavoor municipality to ensure that no meetings and dharnas were held in the parking area of Yatri Nivas shopping complex.

The order was issued on a petition filed by a few licencees of shop rooms in the complex owned by the municipality. The petitioners had sought adequate police protection to block unauthorised public meetings, dharnas, and other functions in the parking area of the complex.

The petitioners said the space was meant for parking of vehicles of licensees and customers. They said political parties, associations, and religious sects had been using the space for holding public meetings and dharnas which had adversely affected business. The misuse of the parking space had been causing grave inconvenience to the licencees, customers, and the public. An unauthorised autorickshaw stand was also functioning in the area, contended the petitioners.

Though every citizen has a right to access shops in the building, the open space is intended for parking of vehicles of customers only. Such spaces can have the status of semi-public space. No organisation or group of citizens can claim right to organise dharna or public meeting in such places without the permission of the municipality, the court held.