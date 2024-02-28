GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kerala High Court awards compensation to victim in POCSO case

February 28, 2024 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Wednesday awarded ₹5 lakh as compensation to a survivor in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case.

The Bench comprising Justice A.K. Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice Kauser Edappagath ordered the compensation while upholding the life imprisonment awarded by the Thodupuzha Special Court for POCSO cases to a stepfather from Adimali for raping a 15-year-old minor girl. The court pointed out that the survivor hailed from a socially and economically backward tribal community. The mental trauma and agony she underwent when her stepfather sexually abused her could not be lost sight of. Therefore she must be adequately compensated.

Dismissing an appeal filed by the convict against the Special Court order, the Bench directed the Kerala Legal Services Authority (KELSA) to take steps to pay the compensation from the Kerala Victims Compensation Scheme.

