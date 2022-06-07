Kerala High Court asks State to file affidavit on steps taken against violators of food safety laws

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the Kerala government to file an affidavit regarding the action to be taken periodically to ensure the quality of food supplied and also the monitoring of the action being taken against the violators of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

The court passed the directive when a suo motu case registered in the wake of the death of a 16-year-old girl in Kasaragod district due to food poisoning came up for hearing.