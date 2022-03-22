Kerala High Court asks oil companies to explain pricing mechanism

Court declines to issue interim order for time being

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the public sector oil marketing companies to file a statement explaining the manner in which the prices of petrol and diesel are fixed.

Justice N. Nagaresh, however, declined to issue an interim directive to the oil companies to sell HSD (high speed diesel) at the retail outlet price and also a directive not to further enhance the price of HSD, saying it could not issue such a one for the time being.

The court passed the order on a writ petition filed by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) seeking a directive to the oil companies to sell HSD to KSRTC at a price on a par with the prices at at retail outlets in the State.

When the petition came up for hearing, the court asked the companies why they could not give certain differential treatment to KSRTC, which is a public utility service. When the counsel for KSRTC submitted that that the corporation was already running at a loss and would have to shut down its services due to the increase in fuel prices, the court said the corporation itself had to take the blame for it.

The court also pointed out that the transport corporation had already sought to be treated as a bulk purchaser. The KSRTC counsel then submitted that it chose to purchase diesel in bulk for its separate fuel pumps so as to avoid traffic snarls forming at retail outlets.

KSRTC in its petition submitted that the action of the oil companies in selling HSD at a price higher than the maximum retail price to a bulk consumer such as KSRTC was unreasonable and irrational. The decision of the companies to increase the fuel price for the bulk purchases of diesel would result in an accumulated loss of around ₹83,00,000 per day, which would add to the persisting acute financial crisis of the corporation.

The price increase would force it to cancel some schedules in order to manage the cost of services and to jack up bus fare as well. Besides, unilateral fixing of HSD price to bulk consumers was violative of the Monopolistic and Restrictive Trade Practices Act, the petition added.